Keegan Kincaid Prepares to Kick Off Championship Off-Road Season in Antigo

Professional short course racer Keegan Kincaid is prepared to kick off his chase for the 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 Truck title this weekend in Antigo, Wisconsin. Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway serves as the newest venue on the series schedule, and will host the opening two rounds of the championship for all divisions.

If last year is any indication, Kincaid should find himself on the box to open this season regardless of all of the updates. Not only was he on the podium in all but one points-paying race in 2020, he also took the checkered flag in last year’s Pro 2 opener from ERX Motor Park. Opening the season on a high note enabled Kincaid to remain in the throes of a tight championship battle all season long.

But as strong as his 2020 campaign already was, Kincaid’s Pro 2 program enters the new season refreshed and even better equipped to contend for this year’s title. The new-look #4 machine features a host of new sponsors, led by new primary partner Lucas Oil, while the support of Flannery Racing in the pits and a brand new Featherlite hauler and hospitality area will take Kincaid’s at-track operations to the next level.

“2021 is, without a doubt, going to be the biggest year of my racing career so far,” said Kincaid. “We’ve taken a program that was already strong last year and pumped it up to the next level for the coming season. With new sponsors, more resources behind us, and a brand new truck on the way, excitement is high, and I can’t wait to get to the track in Antigo!”

The Championship Off-Road event weekend at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway kicks off on Friday with practice and a pit party at 8PM. Races will take place all day on Saturday and Sunday, with the Pro 2s scheduled to run at 6:30PM on Saturday and 4:45PM on Sunday. Click here to buy tickets for the event. Following Antigo, the season will continue on June 26-27 at Crandon International Raceway as the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run returns to its traditional early summer date.