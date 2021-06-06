Seavey Dominates in Winning Night Three of USAC Indiana Midget Week At Lawrenceburg

Logan Seavey took the lead on lap two of 30, then held off a late run by Buddy Kofoid on the way to capturing night three of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Saturday night.

Seavey becomes the 13th different Toyota-powered driver to win a national midget feature event this year. Overall, Toyota drivers have earned 24 feature events in 2021.

Defending series champion Chris Windom opened the race by powering to the lead from the outside of the front row with Seavey moving up to second and Thursday winner Thomas Meseraull in third. Windom’s lead was short-lived, though, as a lap later Seavey would power past Windom on the back straight to take the top spot.

Seavey would pull out to a comfortable lead as a battle ensued for positions two through four between Windom, Justin Grant and Buddy Kofoid. By the midway point, Seavey had opened up a two-second lead, but would begin to catch lapped traffic, allowing Windom to close within a second before a caution flag on lap 19.

After the restart, the battle for second resumed with Kofoid eventually capturing the position on lap 21 with Windom falling back to third, followed by Grant and Brenham Crouch.

Another caution on lap 24 would set up a seven-lap run to the finish. On the restart, Kofoid was able to stay with Seavey and made a move for the lead, sliding past Seavey through turn three, but Seavey would cross back under coming out of four to retain the top spot.

Kofoid was able to stay within less than a second the rest of the way, but Seavey would continue to master the high side on the way to winning by .737 seconds. Kofoid, Friday night’s winner in Bloomington, placed second with Windom finishing third as Toyota-powered drivers captured the top three spots. Behind them, Grant and Crouch would fill out the top five.

Joining them in the top 10 were fellow Toyota drivers Daison Pursley in seventh, Kaylee Bryson in eighth and Cannon McIntosh in ninth.

USAC’s Indiana Midget Week will reach its mid-way point when it moves on to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Sunday night.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Logan Seavey, Tom Malloy Racing, “This feels awesome. Without Tom Malloy and Jerome Rodela, this couldn’t have been possible. We got to the lead early and were able to set our pace and show the speed we’ve had all year. (On winning IMW). It takes speed all the time and not making too many mistakes. I think it’s going to go down to the wire this week.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “Logan did a really good job tonight. They were good early and we weren’t. At the end we were close to even with him. I can’t thank the KKM guys enough, Mobil and Toyota as well. This is a special place It’s big and fast and high-banked. We would have liked to be one spot better, but it was a good point night. We’ll try again tomorrow at Haubstadt.”

