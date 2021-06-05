Eddie Tafoya Jr. Hit by Tough Break at Salute to Indy

Paying your dues for a young athlete in any sport can be extremely frustrating. That includes auto racing. After the May 22nd Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway, rising sprint car talent Eddie Tafoya Jr. can certainly attest to that. The 23-year-old was on the way to his best finish in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series when he ran out of fuel in the waning laps.

Showing off a fan pleasing new graphics package that included red chrome trim on the #51T, Tafoya came out firing on all cylinders. He timed in 10th fastest in the 26-car field with a lap of 16.875. He started fourth in his heat, but was body checked off his line on the first lap. That check knocked the Chino Hills, California resident all the way back to sixth. He did recover and came back to finish fifth. However, that left him one spot out of a transfer to the A Main event and forced him into the B Main.

For the 12-car B main event, Tafoya started on the pole. He proceeded to dominate the race leading every inch of the way. At one point before a late race yellow flag, he had a half straightaway advantage over his nearest competitor. That lead was erased by the caution, but as soon as racing resumed, he again pulled away from the field and scored a convincing win.

When the 30-lap Salute To Indy rolled off the line in front of the large, excited crowd, Tafoya and the shiny #51T lined up in the 10th spot. The 2019 series rookie of the year stayed around that position and that is where he was running when disaster struck just ahead of him. It was a massive pileup in turn three that involved seven of the top eight cars. Tafoya did a good job and went to the bottom of the track to avoid the mess.

Due to staying out of the turn three tangle, Tafoya restarted in the fourth-place spot with eight-laps to go. Fireworks started again before a lap was completed when the two first place cars started crashing in turn four. The chaos sent cars into the wall and careening across the track. There was no margin for error in getting through the mess. Tafoya deftly steered between a pair of zigzagging cars with inches to spare! That was the good news! The better news was the quick thinking reactions that guided him through the crash advanced him up to second for the next restart.

Tucked behind the leader when the race resumed, Tafoya was looking towards his best USAC/CRA finish. He pulled away from the third place driver and seemingly had second locked up. However, the paying due’s part reared its ugly head as it does for most drivers early in their careers. Coming off turn two on lap 25, he suddenly slowed. Due to the inordinate number of yellow flags, the #51T ran out of fuel and was saddled with an 18th place finish.

Sadly on the scoresheet, the 18th place finish does not look impressive. Nor is it indicative of what those who witnessed the race in person or on FLO Racing worldwide saw. They watched an impressive race by a young driver on the rise in the sport.

With no 410-sprint car racing in Southern California the next two Saturday’s, Tafoya and the #51T will not be back in action until June 19th at Perris Auto Speedway. Spectator gates for that race will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Fans can get one of the team's great looking new shirts and meet the team at any of the upcoming USAC/CRA races. For those who cannot make it to the track, contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. on his Instagram or Facebook pages and he will get you all set up.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this press release.

Eddie Tafoya PR