MAVTV Motorsports Network Announces Further Expansion into European Market

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the most popular streaming services available. With its recent expansion, Samsung TV Plus offers 20 channels and growing coverage around news, sports, movies, entertainment and more across Europe. Pre-installed on all newer (2017-current models) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.



“MAVTV’s expansion across Europe marks a milestone in the growth of the network, as we continue to extend our premium motorsports content to new audiences,” said Dan Teitscheid, MAVTV Motorsports Network President. “Our global partnership with Samsung has allowed us to provide must-watch motorsports content to fans far and wide.”



MAVTV Motorsports Network's global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network through Samsung TV Plus.