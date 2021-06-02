MAVTV Motorsports Network Announces Further Expansion into European Market

Wednesday, Jun 02 31
MAVTV Motorsports Network has announced the recent Samsung TV Plus launch across Europe will extend the motorsports network’s availability into Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ireland. Effective immediately, more motorsports enthusiasts and race fans across Europe can begin streaming premium racing content on their Samsung Smart TV, including Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling, ASCS Sprint Car Series, OPTIMA’S Search for the Ultimate Street Car and Outlaw Figure 8 in addition to a variety of other exciting and unique automotive shows.  
 

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the most popular streaming services available. With its recent expansion, Samsung TV Plus offers 20 channels and growing coverage around news, sports, movies, entertainment and more across Europe. Pre-installed on all newer (2017-current models) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.
 
“MAVTV’s expansion across Europe marks a milestone in the growth of the network, as we continue to extend our premium motorsports content to new audiences,” said Dan Teitscheid, MAVTV Motorsports Network President. “Our global partnership with Samsung has allowed us to provide must-watch motorsports content to fans far and wide.”
 
MAVTV Motorsports Network's global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network through Samsung TV Plus.

MAVTV PR

