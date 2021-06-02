DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

had Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion Moffitt enters his seventh race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

The Ford driver is coming off of a seventh-place run at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last Saturday night. The result marked his fifth straight top-10 of the season.

With his two top-five and five top-10 finishes, Moffitt sits third in the series standings, 47 points behind point leader Corey Heim and 37 points behind second place Ty Gibbs.

Friday will be the first career visit to the 13-turn road course for the 20-year-old. His only career road course start came last season at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course where he and Derek Smith guided the No. 46 to an 11th-place finish.

Dirteeze will make their debut as primary partner on the No. 46 Fusion in the Dawn 150. Dirteeze provides wipe solutions to the retail, industrial, safety and janitorial markets.

Click here for Moffitt's career statistics. Moffitt on Mid-Ohio: "I don't really have any experience on road courses other than Daytona last year, so I'm looking forward to gaining experience in that aspect of racing this weekend. Mid-Ohio is a completely new track for me as I've never even seen the place before, but we've had a lot of speed lately in our No. 46 Ford Fusion and we are hoping that carries over into this race."