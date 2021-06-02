|
had Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion
Moffitt on Mid-Ohio: "I don't really have any experience on road courses other than Daytona last year, so I'm looking forward to gaining experience in that aspect of racing this weekend. Mid-Ohio is a completely new track for me as I've never even seen the place before, but we've had a lot of speed lately in our No. 46 Ford Fusion and we are hoping that carries over into this race."
DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
