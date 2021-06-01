Camping World Named Title Partner for Superstar Racing Experience

Camping World, America’s Recreation Dealer, has joined Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as the title partner of the six-race short-track series debuting this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+.

“At every racetrack I’ve ever been to – and I’ve been to a lot of them – you see RVs and people tailgating and just enjoying the outdoors,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of the Camping World SRX Series. “Camping World is a perfect fit for our fans and the tracks where we’re racing. We’re bringing big-name, race-winning and championship-winning drivers to grassroots racetracks. If you’re a fan of pavement racing, you’ll want to be a part of this, and if you’re a fan of dirt racing, you’ll want to be part of this. The Camping World SRX Series will have a little something for everyone.”

“Motorsports has proven to be a very good investment for Camping World, and our partnership with SRX is a reaffirmation of our commitment to racing and its fans,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World. “Race fans are passionate about their sport and they commit to it, often by setting up camp at the track and immersing themselves in the experience. That’s our customer, and SRX will reach a diverse group of race fans who follow a variety of racing series.”

As title partner of the Camping World SRX Series, Camping World will use the platform to highlight a standalone philanthropic initiative called Plating Change. The Plating Change initiative provides financial assistance to local restaurants and prepared meals to food insecure communities through World Central Kitchen. Camping World will match all fan contributions that occur through PlatingChange.com from now through July 17 with a goal of reaching $1 million. The Plating Change program falls under The Lemon-Aid Foundation where Lemonis has pledged $50 million to champion his charitable mission of supporting and investing in countless, underserved communities and small businesses while creating awareness.

The Camping World SRX Series features world-class drivers from an array of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared racecars on a variety of tracks. Its inaugural season kicks off June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway and then visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. The Camping World SRX Series returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis before venturing north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10. Its season finale takes place July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway where the inaugural Camping World SRX Series champion will be crowned.

Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip are the 10 fulltime drivers in the Camping World SRX Series. Local all-stars join the Camping World SRX Series regulars at the first five races, with six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby at Stafford, four-time Knoxville track champion Brian Brown at Knoxville, five-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson at Eldora, prolific USAC and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour winner Bobby Santos III at Lucas Oil Raceway, and the winner of the July 6 Slinger Nationals – one of the most prestigious short-track races in the country – competing in the Camping World SRX Series race at Slinger. A handful of racing “ringers” will join the Camping World SRX Series at select races, with NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle competing at Stafford and Slinger, five-time Rallycross champion and former Formula One driver Scott Speed racing at Eldora and Lucas Oil Raceway, and Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist in his element at Knoxville.

SRX PR