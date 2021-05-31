Paretta Autosport Post-Race Indianapolis 500 Report

Quotes below:

Simona De Silvestro, Driver, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“It was really cool to see everyone at the track, so many fans. It was super special. We went out there and I think we were quite speedy, particularly at the end. Kudos to everyone who put so much work into it. Unfortunately, I ran out of brakes a little bit and I couldn’t really save it there at entry. Maybe I could have done something a little different, but it’s pretty disappointing to end the day like this. The whole month everyone did such a great job, and we’re proud of the effort. It was really good to be back in an IndyCar and I hope for more.

“Michael Nelson, Strategist, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“What a big race today. That’s the most people I’ve been around in a long time, so it was exciting to see that, and go through all the great parts that make this such a big race. It was special to be here for this team and to work with Beth and Simona and all the people in this group. They’ve really come a long way since they all got together months ago, and it shaped up into a pretty good team today. We didn’t have the result we wanted. We were behind the eight ball a little bit from qualifying, but the car was a lot better today and we were able to move forward a bit and make some passes. We just didn’t get the opportunity strategy-wise with the way the race played out to try to work our way up to the front; but the car was good, and Simona did a great job. Everyone on the team did a great job, particularly because there’s a couple of people who’ve never pitted a car before. To be under the pressure they had today in one of the biggest races there is and to perform so well says a lot for the group. The sky is the limit with more experience.”

Beth Paretta, Team Owner/CEO, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“The No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO Chevy was fast today, well balanced. Simona had a great start to the day and just locked them up there at the end. Some other drivers were caught out with the same issue, but this is racing. We had a terrific first outing. The women on the crew did a great job. The pit stops were pretty smooth. We need a little improvement in some places and there’s some work to do on our consistency, but great job overall. I want to thank everyone at Team Penske for the technical alliance. I can’t wait to be back on the track and with this team.”