Scott Bogucki Collects Lucas Oil ASCS Score At Lake Ozark Speedway

Getting his second win of the year in as many races with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Australia’s Scott Bogucki manhandled his SawBlade.com No. 28 at Lake Ozark Speedway for Saturday’s preliminary night score in the Memorial Day Weekend Sprint Nationals presented by The Driver’s Project.

Nearly breathless in Victory Lane, Bogucki gave high praise to the people who support his racing endeavors, “I can’t thank enough who supports this. It’s me and one guy, Anthony [Miller]. He’s a really good friend, and he works like a dog. I couldn’t ask any more of him because we’ve had speed all year. We just needed the luck to come our way and for us to do this tonight at what’s become kind of my home track this year after hooking up with Bryant Paver Motorsports right up the street and have Scottie McDonald here from Houston. To win with two of my biggest supports right here, it’s great.”

Bogucki’s sixth career win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network; the opening laps were spent chase Gunner Ramey and Dylan Westbrook. Leading the opening three revolutions, Ramey’s lead fell to Dylan Westbrook after the two traded multiple slide jobs.

Caution on Lap 6, Westbrook kept Bogucki trailing until working into traffic a few laps later. Stalking the No. 47x, Scott ran varying lines, with the top side of the third and fourth turn providing the largest run. Taking that momentum to work on Lap 16, Bogucki shot to the lead the following lap.

Held up by slower traffic in the final five laps, it wasn’t enough to allow a challenge as the No. 28 hit the stripe with a 2.064-seconds advantage. Dylan Westbrook in second was trailed by Waco’s Chase Randall, rolling from eighth for his first career podium finish with the National Tour. Matt Covington picked up seven positions to finish fourth with Ryan Timms, who picked up the Lucas Oil POWRi Midget win, coming from 13th to complete the top five.

Holding the championship lead by a single digit, Blake Hahn crossed sixth with Derek Hagar seventh. JJ Hickle was the night’s Hard Charger with 13 positioned to finish eighth. Kyle Bellm was ninth, with Garet Williamson rebounding from a Lap 5 spin to finish tenth.

Saturday’s field consisted of 46 drivers. The qualifying format yielded a new track record, with Dylan Westbrook running a 12.073-second lap. Tim Doogs held the previous record at 12.192-seconds, set in 2004. Breaking down into five SCE Gaskets, Heat Races wins went to Derek Hagar, Kyle Bellm, Garet Williamson, Slater Helt, and Matt Covington. The C-Feature went to Evan Martin, who ran all the way through to the A-Feature before retiring early. JJ Hickle topped the BMRS B-Feature. Provisionals number three with Travis Reber, Colby Thornhill, and Austin O’Neal eligible.

Sunday’s affair at the Lake Ozark Speedway offers teams a $10,000 payday. Draw will take place from 4:15 P.M. to 4:45 P.M. with Qualifying at 6:30 P.M. (CDT). Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. More information on the track can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).