DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Start: 3rd Finish: 7th Moffitt earned his best starting position of the season via his practice speed and lined up third for the General Tire 150.

On lap 15, the 15 car got loose underneath Moffitt and he had to save the car and fall back in line in fifth. As he got back into a rhythm and continued to gain speed, he got a run to the inside lane for fourth position on lap 29 and lost the air off the nose causing him to spin out.

The No. 43 Fusion lost one lap to the leaders as a result of the spin and came down pit road to change tires and add fuel. After restarting 16th, the Ford driver gained two positions to 14th by lap 50 when the yellow flag waved for the scheduled competition break. Derek Smith made the call to stay out and take the wave around to get back on the lead lap and restart 13th.

When caution flag waved on lap 60, Moffitt was in the 10th position and opted to pit for fresh tires and fuel. He restarted 11th and had advanced up to seventh when the caution came out again with nine laps remaining.

The North Carolina native restarted in fourth for a green-white-checkered finish, but the outside lane struggled with wheel spin and got a bad launch causing him to fall to ninth on the opening lap. He was able to get back to seventh at the checkered flag.

The seventh-place result marks Moffitt's fifth top-10 finish of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.