Competitor Guides Released, Tri-City Gets Second Race on July 23

With the release of the competitor guides for both the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals today comes a few headline changes to the schedule and format.

The Summer Nationals Late Model-only event at Lake Ozark Speedway, originally scheduled for July 23, has been canceled and replaced by a second visit to Tri-City Speedway on the same date. Both the Late Models and Modifieds will be in attendance, bringing the total number of Summit Modified races to an even 36 to match their Late Model counterpart.

$10,000 will be awarded to the Late Model Feature winner, while the Summit Modified Feature winner will pocket the new minimum winner’s share of $1,500.

Additionally, all Summit Modified drivers will now count their best 12 finishes over the 36 scheduled races – a four-race increase from the eight best races that were taken in previous years.

All of this information and other competition-specific details such as contingency programs, track contacts and addresses, mileage, race formats and other rules/procedures can be found in the individual competitor guides – linked below or at DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and ModifiedNationals.com.

SUMMER NATIONALS COMPETITOR GUIDE

SUMMIT MODIFIED COMPETITOR GUIDE

DIRTcar Series PR