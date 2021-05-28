Tear-off Manufacturer Racing Optics Named as INDYCAR Partner

Racing Optics, Inc. the industry leader in multilayer, laminated tear-offs, has signed a multiyear agreement to become an official partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Among its diverse product line, Racing Optics manufactures the multilayer tear-offs used on the Aeroscreen safety device equipped on every NTT INDYCAR SERIES car. Racing Optics' products are considered the industry standard for driver visibility and protection with transparent shields.

"Racing Optics has been an integral partner to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. "During the development of the Aeroscreen, they provided essential feedback, direction and a great product to ensure visibility while avoiding distortion for our drivers."

The Racing Optics' tear-offs ensure NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers maintain great visibility throughout a race, as the layers can be removed during pit stops, providing a completely clean field of view. Many INDYCAR drivers also use Racing Optics' tear-offs on their helmet visors.

"With the addition of the Aeroscreen, visibility is the critical factor at such high speeds," Racing Optics President Bart Wilson said. "Our industry-leading technology has been trusted by professional drivers to help them see more clearly with a focus on safety and performance."

"I am proud to continue the Wilson family legacy of participating in and working with INDYCAR over the past 60-plus years."

NTT IndyCar Series PR