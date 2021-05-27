Sam Hinds Signs With McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing has announced the signing of 16-year-old Indiana racer Sam Hinds.

Tonya McCallister and the McCallister Precision Marketing team will work with Hinds as he works to expand his racing resume in the coming months and years.

“I’m really happy to be able to announce this new agreement with MPM Marketing,” said Hinds. “I’ve been looking for someone to help me as I progress through my racing career and Tonya McCallister and her team have shown they’re the best in the business at helping young racers prepare for the next step. I’m glad to be a part of this team.”

From Westfield, Ind., Hinds began racing when he was 5 years old by competing in sprint karting events. He claimed his first championships during the 2012 season, winning Kid Kart championships at New Castle Motorsports Park in Newcastle, Ind., and Whiteland Raceway Park in Whiteland, Ind.

In the years that followed Hinds would earn multiple World Karting Association and Route 66 Sprint Series triumphs before transitioning to the Mel Kenyon Midget Series last year.

During his rookie campaign with the series, Hinds won four races and came up 15 points short of capturing the series championship. Despite failing to claim the series championship, Hinds was declared the Mel Kenyon Midget Series Rookie of the Year Award.

This season Hinds plans to continue racing in the Mel Kenyon Midget Series while also competing in some local dirt events later in the year. Hinds also hopes to test an asphalt sprint car at Indiana’s Anderson Speedway at some point this year.

“We’re excited to welcome Sam Hinds to the MPM Marketing family,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “Sam has shown a lot of skill early in his career, especially in a midget, so we’re excited to help get his name out there and let folks know just how talented this young man really is.”

Hinds will be in action on June 5 when the Mel Kenyon Midget Series season resumes at the Indianapolis Speedrome.

