Racing News
Wednesday, May 26 17
TrackPass On NBC Sports Gold To Broadcast U.S. Legend Car Races Live

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold announced today it will air select U.S. Legend Car Series races live, beginning with the Thursday Thunder season opener June 3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In addition to Thursday Thunder races, TrackPass will carry U.S. Legend Car Series contests from the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Lanier Racing Series at Lanier Raceplex (Ga.), Dirt Nationals at Brushcreek Motorplex (Ohio), Asphalt Nationals at Dominion Raceway (Va.) and Road Course Finals at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

“This partnership with NBC Sports Gold provides a tremendous opportunity not only to serve fans of U.S. Legend Car racing across the country, but to reach new fans and continue to grow the sport,” said Graham Smith, managing director of U.S. Legend Cars International. “In addition to broadcasting more than two dozen premier Legend Car events throughout the summer and fall, we are working with NBC Sports Gold to bring additional original programing to life that will further engage grassroots racing fans.”

A subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, LLC., U.S. Legend Cars International was founded in 1992 to create a fun and affordable “spec” class of racing for anyone to participate. Legend Cars are 5/8-scale fiberglass full-fendered versions of famed NASCAR modifieds driven by the likes of Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker and Curtis Turner.

The U.S. Legend Car Series has served as a proving ground for up-and-coming NASCAR stars, including Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, William Byron and Bubba Wallace.

“Grassroots racing is the heart of NASCAR and it’s important to us as a company to grow the sport at all levels,” said Dan Barker, NASCAR senior director, media strategy. “We’re excited to distribute U.S. Legend Cars to a mass audience and spotlight the future stars of racing.”

 

U.S. Legend Car Series TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Schedule

* Dates subject to change

 

Date

Track

Event

Thursday,

June 3

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 1

Wednesday, June 9

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 2

Monday,

June 14

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Practice/Round 1

Tuesday,

June 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 2

Wednesday, June 16th

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 3

Tuesday,

June 22

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 3

Thursday, June 24th

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 4

Tuesday,

June 29

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 4

Thursday,

July 1st

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 5

Tuesday,

July 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 5

Thursday, July 8th

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Thursday Thunder Round 6

Tuesday,

July 13

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 6

Thursday,

July 15

Lanier Raceplex

Lanier Racing Round 1

Tuesday,

July 20

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 7

Wednesday, July 21

Lanier Raceplex

Lanier Racing Round 2

Monday,

July 26

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Practice/Round 8

Tuesday,

July 27

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 9

Wednesday, July 28

Lanier Raceplex

Lanier Racing Round 3

Thursday,

July 29

Lanier Raceplex

Lanier Racing Round 4

Tuesday, August 3

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Summer Shootout Round 10

Thursday, September 16

Brushcreek Motorplex

Dirt Nationals Practice/Qualifying

Friday, September 17

Brushcreek Motorplex

Dirt Nationals Qualifying

Saturday, September 18

Brushcreek Motorplex

Dirt Nationals Championship

Saturday, October 9

Dominion Raceway

Asphalt Nationals Championship

Saturday, October 30

ROVAL

Road Course World Finals Practice/Qualifying

Saturday, October 31

ROVAL

Road Course World Finals Championship Day

NASCAR/NBC Sports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

