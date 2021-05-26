Indianapolis 500 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, will offer nationwide coverage of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 30. Pre-race coverage begins at 11:00 am ET, with the green flag scheduled to start the race at approximately 12:45 pm ET, on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 205) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 211). These channels are available on SiriusXM radios, on the SXM App, and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however subscribers stream in their home or on the go.

From now through June 8, non-subscribers can get the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels as part of the SiriusXM Listen Free Event. During this event, SiriusXM will feature a sampling of over 100 SiriusXM channels including ad-free music of every kind, plus sports, talk, news and entertainment available to non-subscribers on inactive SiriusXM radios in their car and on the SXM App, with no credit card required. The SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels will be available to these listeners only on the SXM App. Go to siriusxm.com/listenfreeevent to learn more.

SiriusXM will be the co-title sponsor on two cars in the field for the Indy 500 - the No. 06 INDYCAR driven by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and the No. 60 of Jack Harvey, who had a top ten finish in last year’s Indy 500. Both drivers compete for Meyer Shank Racing. SiriusXM’s branding on both cars will promote the company’s Listen Free Event, alerting people they can “Listen Free” through June 8.

Prior to race day, INDYCAR fans can also tune in to exclusive programming hosted by three of the drivers who will be in the field on Sunday, giving them access to the one-of-a-kind perspective of those who know what it is like to compete in the biggest event on the INDYCAR calendar.

2004 series champion Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute will host a special Indy 500 preview edition of SiriusXM’s INDYCAR show, Brick by Brick, tonight (7:00-8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 211). The show will replay multiple times, including prior to Sunday’s race broadcast. Kanaan won the 2013 Indy 500 and will be competing for the 20th time in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” when he drives the No. 48 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi host a new episode of their SiriusXM podcast, Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, this week. Hinchcliffe is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner and finished 7th in last year’s Indy 500. Rossi, a seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner, won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 as the first American rookie to win at Indianapolis since 1928. Their podcast can be heard on the SXM App, Pandora and Stitcher, and it will air prior to Sunday’s race coverage on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 205).

On Saturday at 1:00 pm ET, SiriusXM will air a special three-hour edition of Brick by Brick, featuring interviews with many of the drivers in the 2021 Indy 500 field, on the NBC Sports Audio channel. It will replay on Sunday as part of the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel’s pre-race programming.

