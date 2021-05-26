Progressive AFT Partners Up with Hard Knocks Moto Coffee

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that Hard Knocks Moto Coffee is now the Official Coffee of Progressive AFT.

Few things please the senses as much as a spirited ride or a great cup of coffee, and it’s even better when they’re experienced together. Just like motorcycling, coffee is a great source of passion for its legions of devoted consumers. There’s both an art and a science to creating the perfect roast, and Hard Knocks Moto Coffee delivers in a way that speaks true to two-wheeled aficionados.

“Progressive AFT is very happy to partner up with Allan Lane and his Hard Knocks coffee for the 2021 season,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “We all look forward to starting a long race day or saddling up for a street ride with an energizing cup of joe and Hard Knocks roasts and blends really hit the spot.”

Progressive AFT fans will appreciate the colorfully titled and flavored, moto-inspired coffee roasts, along with the brand’s attention-grabbing and distinctive merchandise. Available in whole bean, ground, espresso, and coffee pod options, Hard Knocks Moto Coffee is available for order at www.hardknocksmoto.com.

"I’m a fan of flat track racing and a supporter of Progressive AFT,” said Allan Lane, CEO of Hard Knocks Motor Coffee. “Coffee and racing go hand-in-hand, so I'm honored to have Hard Knocks Moto Coffee taking care of Progressive AFT’s caffeinated needs.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season will resume this weekend with the Chicago Half-Mile, on Saturday, May 29. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/11075/the-dirt-oval.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.