The Power of Perseverance

If ever a team was deserving of an award for perseverance, it had to be Performance Tech Motorsports during the emotional roller coaster that was the Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by the TLX Type S weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. At least a well-earned podium finish was waiting at the conclusion.

Competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Prototype Challenge events at the Lexington, Ohio, track using a separate Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) for each, Performance Tech’s crew was sent into scramble mode when its No. 38 Ligier JS P320 sustained an engine failure during WeatherTech Championship qualifying. With no replacement engines available, the team was faced with the unenviable task of running the No. 6 Motel 6-sponsored Ligier that was slated for only the Prototype Challenge race to take on the WeatherTech Championship race as well.

That meant the car – and drivers Dan Goldburg and Rasmus Lindh – would go all out as the No. 6 in the one-hour, 45-minute Prototype Challenge race in the morning of May 16; the crew would have about 90 minutes to rebrand the car and make necessary changes for it to pass WeatherTech Championship technical inspection prior to the reconnaissance lap and prerace gridding; and then Goldburg and Lindh would drive the now-No. 38 in the two-hour, 40-minute main event.

As difficult as that scenario appeared, Performance Tech was ready to take on the challenge – until disaster struck near the end of the Prototype Challenge race when Lindh, on his way to a podium finish, had a brake issue and made contact with a competitor on a late restart. He limped the car to the garage with left-rear damage.

Forced into ultra-scramble mode, the crew made the repairs and necessary changes to pass tech inspection and the Ligier that was now No. 38 – even though it still sported the Motel 6 livery from the Prototype Challenge – was ready to race. And race it did.