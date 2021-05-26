T3M Returns to Indianapolis for First Oval Event of the Season

Turn 3 Motorsport will return to Indianapolis this week to visit Lucas Oil Raceway for the first oval event and night race of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season. The .686-mile oval is located just a few miles west of the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the longstanding Carb Night Classic serving as a precursor to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.



This will be the first experience competing on an oval circuit for rookie drivers James Roe and Dylan Christie while sophomore driver Josh Green will return to the challenge after racing on the course last year.



James Roe // #3 Topcon/Trintech // Indy Pro 2000 Championship



“I’m looking forward to the Cooper Tires Freedom 90,” said James Roe. “It’s a big race in Indianapolis given it’s during the Indy 500 weekend. It’ll be my first time racing an oval which is naturally going to bring its own challenges and require a lot of quick thinking throughout the race. We did an oval test at Lucas Oil Raceway last week which went really well, and I settled in very quickly. The test gave the team a good idea on which way we want to roll out with the car. I’m ready for the challenge and excited to get on track.”



Josh Green // #33 JHG/Mark Green // USF2000 Championship



“I’m super excited to get out to the oval at Lucas Oil Raceway,” said Josh Green. “The Carb Night Classic is an age old tradition, and I had a solid first outing there last year. Turn 3 Motorsport and I had a recent test at the circuit, and we appeared to have very strong pace. I’m ready to get racing and bring home some hardware for the first time this year.”



Dylan Christie // #34 DCR // USF2000 Championship

“I’m always eager to take on a new learning experience,” said Dylan Christie. “We had some very successful testing at Lucas Oil Raceway following the Indy Grand Prix, and I believe we can carry the speed we had there into this upcoming race. I’ve been steadily getting faster and improving each weekend, and I believe that will be a continuing trend. The team has lots of knowledge and experience with Lucas Oil Raceway, so I know I can count on them to get me acclimated and up to speed.”



“I’m excited to get to our first oval of the season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “Oval racing really uses a different part of the brain, and we feel like we prepared as best as we could for this week. Hopefully we can build on the test we had at Lucas Oil Raceway last week and have a strong weekend for all of our drivers.”



USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 testing and qualifying will take place tomorrow with the Cooper Tires Freedom 75 and Cooper Tires Freedom 90 kicking off on Friday night.