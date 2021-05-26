DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Moffitt enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The Trinity, N.C. native is coming off of a fifth-place run at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last Saturday. The result marked his second top-five and fourth top-10 of the season and moved him into third in the series standings, 42 points behind first place.

Despite it being the closest track to Moffitt's home on the series schedule, he only has one career start at the 1.5-mile quad oval with a 10th-place run in 2019.

This weekend will be crew chief Derek Smith's first time atop the box at Charlotte.

Click here for Moffitt's career statistics. Moffitt on Charlotte: "I am really looking forward to hitting the track at Charlotte on Saturday. Our mile-and-a-half program has a lot of speed and we are continuing to get better every week as a team. I felt pretty confident after the ARCA test a few weeks ago, so hopefully the testing translates into the race and we give CleanPacs and Aqua ChemPacs another great run."