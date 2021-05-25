Marcus Lemonis of Camping World is first-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award Winner

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World, is the winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for the first quarter of 2021, NMPA president Reid Spencer announced Tuesday.

Lemonis, whose company is the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, enhanced his commitment to the sport with offers of Las Vegas race sponsorship to drivers in the series, notably reigning champion Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger, who was not scheduled to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March until Lemonis’ support made it possible.

Via Twitter, Lemonis announced his willingness to provide sponsorship to race teams that otherwise would have run without logos on their hoods. All told, nine trucks bore the Camping World livery in the March 5 Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas.

Lemonis was selected for the award by vote of the NMPA membership.

Also receiving votes were Bristol Motor Speedway for its vision and persistence in staging NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series races on dirt in March, despite complications from adverse weather; and Talladega Superspeedway, which raised more than $45,000 for hurricane relief in Alabama through its Superspeedway Track Drive program.

Lemonis is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted by NMPA members.

NMPA PR