Justice Brothers set for 76th Consecutive Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 is an event laden with traditions. For the 106th running of the event next Sunday – back where it belongs on Memorial Day weekend – race fans can be sure to experience the Purdue Marching Band, “Back Home Again in Indiana,” the balloon launch, “Start your engines,” the Borg-Warner Trophy and the cold bottle of milk in Victory Lane.

And, for the 76th time, the Justice family will be part of the event, returning to participate in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as sponsors of cars entered by two teams-Meyer Shank Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. The two teams have driver line ups that are a fantastic mix of youth, speed, and winning experience with Sage Karam returning to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing while three-time winning driver Helio Castroneves has joined up with Jack Harvey as part of MSR’s expanded two-car effort for 2021.

The Justice family involvement at the Brickyard goes all the way back to 1946, when Zeke Justice was a member of George Robson’s winning team. While brothers Gus, Zeke and Ed worked to establish the family business in Jacksonville, Florida, Zeke made the Indy 500 an annual stop to bring added exposure to the products sold and promoted by the family. Bayless Everett drove the first Justice-sponsored entry in 1949, finishing 24th. The following year, Johnny Parsons drove a Justice-sponsored car to Indianapolis 500 victory, earning the Justice Brothers and the product they were selling world-wide prominence.

While the Justice Brothers moved back to California in the late 1950s, launching a successful line of automotive products branded with the family name, the Brickyard remained their second home for the month of May. Jim Rathmann followed up Parsons’ victory with a second-place finish in the 1952 Indy 500, driving a Justice Brothers-sponsored car entered by the Granatelli brothers.

Over the following years, drivers and teams sponsored by the Justice family reads like a “who’s who” in American motorsports, including legendary car builder A.J. Watson, Johnny Rutherford, A.J. Foyt, P.J. Jones, Andretti Autosport, Eddie Cheever, Steve Kinser, Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Jeff Ward, Townsend Bell and Sage Karam. Foyt won his fourth Indy 500 in 1977 in a Justice-sponsored Coyote, and carried the family logo on the side of his 30th Indy 500 entry in 1987.

This weekend, Castroneves attempts to make history for the Justice Brothers when he seeks his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in the No. 5 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing, with support from Ed Justice Jr. and his two daughters. Meyer Shank has also entered the No. 60 Honda for Jack Harvey. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has the No. 24 Chevrolet for Sage Karam.

After after missing out on the chance to be on site for the 500 last year due to the pandemic, the Justice family is not only looking forward to supporting MSR and DRR this year, but also very much relishing the opportunity to do so in person again in 2021.

“All indications show this will be a very interesting year for the Indy 500, particularly when you look at how the season has started,” said Justice Brothers President & CEO Ed Justice Jr “We’re proud to have three excellent drivers representing us this year; Helio Castroneves, Jack Harvey and Sage Karem. Each of them has their own unique story and if Helio were to win a 4th that would be very special. I was lucky to be with A.J. Foyt the year he won his 4th, which was considered an impossible achievement at that time.”

Justice Brothers opened 2021 on a winning note, as factory team Wayne Taylor Racing clinched its fourth Rolex 24 At Daytona victory in five years, with Castroneves part of the winning lineup. The company has also backed winning cars in drag racing, off-road racing and rally cross in recent years. This weekend at Indianapolis, Justice Brothers looks to continue that winning legacy.

