Imperial Supplies Named Official Partner of IMS, INDYCAR

Imperial Supplies, a leading national distributor of over 1.5 million fleet maintenance and shop supplies, has reached a multiyear agreement to become an Official Partner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and INDYCAR.

Imperial’s partnership with IMS is effective immediately, and the relationship will grow to include INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES starting in 2022.

“We look forward to working with Imperial and its dedicated, knowledgeable staff,” said Adam Gonzales, senior director, partnerships, IMS and INDYCAR. “Imperial’s expertise and efficiency will help IMS and INDYCAR manage their maintenance programs year-round.”

Founded in 1958 with corporate offices in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Imperial services customers through a national network of strategically located distribution centers. Imperial has built its reputation by providing unmatched customer service, an industry leading product offering, and a host of programs to help customers manage their fleet maintenance parts.

Made possible by their strong reputation and significant presence in the fleet market, Imperial services nine of the top 10 commercial carriers and over 40,000 customers throughout the United States. Imperial also has proudly supported Penske Truck Leasing for over 35 years; providing the parts and services needed to strengthen its customer base.

“Imperial is excited to partner with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR and to connect with this passionate racing audience,” said Victoria Tylinski, vice president, Marketing and Digital Commerce, Imperial Supplies. “With speed and agility as defining traits of both companies, our brands partner extremely well together.”

The Imperial brand and logo will be featured on the iconic Scoring Pylon at IMS and in Public Address announcements and large-screen video board spots. Imperial also will have the opportunity to host large-scale customer hospitality during IMS events.

Visit www.imperialsupplies.com for more information on Imperial.

IMS PR