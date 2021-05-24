Texas Half-Mile Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Racing News
Monday, May 24 18
Texas Half-Mile Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the continued and anticipated rainfall at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2021 Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems has been cancelled. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Progressive AFT track prep crew, the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the evening will prevent the event from continuing on Sunday.

 

Fans who have purchased tickets may receive a credit to be used for any race promoted by AFT Events within the 2021 calendar year - including the June 18-19 OKC Mile doubleheader - or a refund for the cancelled event. Customers who have purchased advance tickets will be contacted directly by AFT Events with further information.

 

Progressive AFT will continue its season next season with the Chicago Half-Mile in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, May 29 at Dirt Oval Route 66.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Lamborghini Super Trofeo Sees Different Set of Winners in COTA Finale Everyone Benefits from AMR’s Safety Team Efforts in IMSA »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top