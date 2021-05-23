Paretta Autosport Makes Field for Indy 500 in Dramatic Final Qualifying Effort

Quotes follow:

Simona De Silvestro, Driver, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“What a day! It was definitely nerve racking being in this position. I’m super happy that we made it in the field because of everyone involved, and because of all the hard work that got put in. It would have been crazy to not have made it. From that point of view, we’re super relieved. Now we just focus on racing and I think we could be pretty good because our car was pretty competitive.

“For Beth, I just wish it wouldn’t have been as crazy for the first time we were racing together. At least we got that one out of the way and now we can really focus on this going forward. It was interesting but you know I think we all stuck together, worked hard and that’s what made us strong to be here today.”

Beth Paretta, Team Owner, No. 16 Paretta Autosport Rocket Pro TPO entry

“It’s unbelievable. It’s like climbing a mountain and getting to the top and looking around to see how beautiful it is. It’s just amazing and a testament to everybody working hard overnight, digging in and never giving up. That’s what it is. And that’s what got us here and that’s what got us onto the grid today.

What’s the plan the rest of the week leading into Indy?

“We will go back to working our pit stops and get the car back into race trim. Honestly, in fairness, if you look at the time sheets from this week, race trim, the car is a lot stronger and Simona’s a lot more comfortable in it. We’re looking forward to getting back into that set up because I think we do a little better. It is tough to pass here with the aeroscreens so we’ll have to see. It is tough to start from the last row, but you can’t do it if you’re not in it so at least we’ve got a shot.”