DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Toledo Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 5th Moffitt started the Herr's Potato Chips 200 from the fifth position and quickly moved into fourth on the opening restart. On lap 36, he would be scored in the fifth position and was running there when the caution waved on lap 75 for the first pit break.

The North Carolina driver reported that his Clean Harbors Fusion was too free on entry and exit. He would pit for right side tires, fuel, trackbar and wedge adjustments.

Moffitt restarted in fifth as the last car on the lead lap. He battled hard throughout the second stint of the race and managed to maneuver into fourth on lap 121 and was scored there when the caution waved for the second pit break on lap 125.

The No. 46 came down pit road for four tires, fuel and further adjustments to aid with the balance of the car. Moffitt restarted the race in fourth with 70 laps remaining. He lost one position to fifth on lap 151 and held steady there for the remaining 24 laps.

The fifth-place result is Moffitt's second top-five and fourth top-10 finish of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.