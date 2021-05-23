Justin Johnson Takes Advantage of a Late Race Restart to Best Rookie Teammate Kaden Honeycutt at Caraway Speedway

Justin Johnson was able to take advantage of a late race restart over series rookie teammate Kaden Honeycutt with three laps to go to score his second win of the season. Honeycutt would slip back to finish in the third position, with veteran Deac McCaskill crossing the finish line in the runner up spot.

R&S Racecars Rookie of the Year candidate Kaden Honeycutt had the best car of the night and looked to be on his way to an easy first career victory, until a caution on lap 123 erased his 1.63 second lead over Johnson.

The ensuing restart saw Honeycutt choose the inside, with his car owner and teammate Justin Johnson to the outside. The Texas youngster lost traction on the restart and that allowed Johnson to nose his way to the lead.

McCaskill, who had a solid championship points night, knocked on #44 machine of Johnson’s rear bumper throughout turns one, two, three, and even four but could not find a way to the lead position on the final lap.

Championship points leader Bobby McCarty, who led a majority of the evenings laps, finished fourth and Brandon Pierce rounded out the top five finishing positions, with his best finish of the 2021 season.

CARS Tour PR