Kofoid Goes From Last To First as KKM Toyotas Sweep Podium In POWRi At Charleston

Buddy Kofoid drove from last to first, passing Daison Pursley on lap 22 and never gave up the top spot, leading Pursley and Bryant Wiedeman across the finish line in a Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota one-two-three finish at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Illiana Showdown at Charleston Speedway, Friday.

The win is the fifth in six POWRi races this season for Kofoid and his 17th career national midget feature victory. Overall, it’s the 18th national midget car win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2021.

In the early going, it appeared that the 16-year-old Pursley was headed for the Winner’s Circle as he led the first 20 laps. Behind him, Kofoid had started from the ninth position, but was shuffled back in the field early before getting caught up in an incident, spinning and bringing out a full-course caution. At that point, he would restart from the tail end of the field, setting up a classic run to the front.

While Kofoid was coming through the field, up-front Pursley was holding off a hard-charging Jade Avedisian. The 14-year-old Avedisian made a number of runs at Pursley and maintained a top-two position for the first 15 laps before appearing to bike it between turns three and four ending up on her side, bringing her night to an end. Almost immediately afterward, her CB Industries teammate Ryan Timms was forced to the pits after taking over the second position from Avedisian.

On the restart, Kofoid had worked himself into the top five on lap 16, then climbed up to third a lap later and moving up to second on lap 19. Yet, it was still Pursley who was running the show, holding a commanding two-second lead before another caution flag waved on lap 20, bunching the field back together. That’s all that Kofoid would need as he challenged for the lead on the restart, finally diving down underneath Pursley for the lead coming back to the flag stand to lead lap 21.

Pursley wasn’t done, yet, as he made a big charge at Kofoid on lap 29, momentarily sliding Kofoid for the lead, but wasn’t able to hold it as Kofoid would maintain the point position on the way to the win with Pursley, Wiedeman, Joe B. Miller and Emerson Axsom making it an all-Toyota top five.

While Pursley wasn’t able to hold on for the victory, he did move into first place in the POWRi point standings.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is back in action at Charleston Speedway Saturday in the second night of the Illiana Showdown.

Quotes:

Buddy Kofoid: “Early on, I was just trying to stay out of trouble. Then I got tagged and spun out. Last to first is pretty good. The car tightened up a little in the last couple laps and I knew Daison would be there to capitalize. So, I just tried to keep him behind me. I can’t thank Toyota and Mobil 1 enough for everything they do for me. And thank you to everyone at Keith Kunz Motorsports for giving me such a great car.”

Daison Pursley: “Buddy’s really good right now. I just needed to pick it up a little bit when I was out front. We’re getting there. Kind of hard to lose this one after leading so many laps.”

TRD PR