Sprecher® Craft Sodas to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at Milwaukee Mile

Sprecher Brewing Company, Track Enterprises, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Sprecher® Craft Sodas will sponsor the ARCA Menards Series race event at The Milwaukee Mile.

The Sprecher 150 is scheduled for Sunday, August 29 at 2:00 p.m. CT, with live flag-to-flag broadcast coverage on MavTV Motorsports Network. The race will also be streamed on the NBC Sports Gold “TrackPass” streaming service.

“Sprecher is proud to sponsor this event in Milwaukee, our hometown,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewery. “In fact, Sprecher is Milwaukee’s Original Craft Brewery and the birthplace of Sprecher’s award-winning craft sodas. Sponsoring this great race and bringing national stock car racing back to the Mile with the ARCA Menards Series is one way we can pay tribute to race fans and Sprecher fans in Milwaukee.”

The Sprecher 150 will be a points race for the national ARCA Menards Series, as well as a Sioux Chief Showdown championship event and a points race for the ARCA Menards Series East. Series officials are expecting cars from all three ARCA Menards Series touring divisions to participate.

"We are excited to partner with Sprecher and Track Enterprises to bring the ARCA Menards Series back to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway and southeastern Wisconsin in 2021,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager and spokesperson for Menards. “Milwaukee is a core, home state market for Menards, and The Mile is a great, historic racetrack.”

The ARCA Menards Series last competed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 through 2007. The series has visited “The Mile” five times, with ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel winning two of the last three races at the historic Milwaukee oval.

“We’ve been working on bringing the ARCA Menards Series back to Milwaukee for several years,” commented Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “Now, with the support of Sprecher Craft Soda, we are looking forward to hosting all of the great race fans in Wisconsin as the ARCA cars bring major league stock car racing back to the historic Milwaukee Mile.”

ARCA PR