Over the Edge for NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation Returns October 6

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation is inviting racing fans, thrill chasers, education advocates, spotlight seekers and Charlotte lovers alike to go Over the Edge of the 10-story Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on October 6, 2021.



Over the Edge is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event that gives top participants the rare opportunity to rappel down a building in the heart of the Queen City, while simultaneously supporting the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and the communities it serves. The first 100 individual fundraisers to raise $1,000 will earn a spot to go Over the Edge this October.



Proceeds from the initiative will help the Foundation fulfill its mission as it works to build a better future for youth across the region. The Foundation provides economically challenged students with access to learning opportunities that harness the sport’s longstanding tradition of winning through innovation. Since launching in 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Over the Edge events have raised a combined total of approximately $350,000.



“Following a hiatus last year, we are thrilled to welcome Over the Edge back to Charlotte for a third time," said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. "Having participated twice, I can personally attest to how exhilarating this experience is. More notably and beyond the spectacle, Over the Edge is a truly dynamic event that provides folks the rare opportunity to support their community, promote a great cause, make a tangible impact and create a lifelong memory."



Interested parties can learn more and register at OvertheEdgeCharlotte.org.

NHOF PR