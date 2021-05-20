NHRA and Houston Raceway Park announce schedule change for the NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil

Thursday, May 20 13
NHRA and Houston Raceway Park announce schedule change for the NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil
Because of the impact of rain on the facility this week, and forecasted additional rain, NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have made the difficult decision to cancel racing action on Friday at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, moving the event to a two-day race.
 
On-track activity is cancelled on Friday, May 21, with all the action packed into Saturday and Sunday. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will have two qualifying sessions on Saturday, May 22, before race day on Sunday, May 23. The Top Fuel Harley, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman classes will also compete this weekend, with a two-day schedule.
 
Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp and Super Gas slated to compete at the event will be rescheduled for another date to be determined. For competitors in these categories looking for an alternative event, NHRA is hosting three other events this weekend:
 
-     Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event at Atlanta Dragway: May 21-22
-     West Central National Open at Bandimere Speedway: May 22
-     Southeast Division event at Atlanta Dragway: May 23
 
“We are making a proactive decision to cancel Friday in order to give fans the experience they expect from a Houston Raceway Park on Saturday and Sunday,” said Seth Angel, Houston Raceway Park General Manager. “We have taken on a lot of rain over the past week and we will need the extra day to prepare the entire facility, including the dragstrip, pit areas and spectator parking.”
 
“By moving the event to a two-day show, we will be able to deliver racing action to the Houston fans as well as serve our NHRA competitors,” said Josh Peterson, NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration.
 
Friday ticket holders can use the value of their paid tickets as credit toward Saturday and Sunday of this weekend or the value can be transferred to the 2022 SpringNationals.
 
For more information about the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, please visit NHRA.com.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

