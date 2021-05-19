BMR Drivers Academy Completes First Part of Road Course Training at Thunderhill

With driver coaching from Boris Said, Chris Cook, and Eric Holmes, the BMR Drivers Academy made its road course debut on Tuesday at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, Calif. The NASCAR Driver Development program ran a pair of five-lap consistency runs with Wilton’s Dylan Lupton claiming the top spot in both sessions.



The BMR Drivers Academy continues its road racing platform on May 29-30 at Sonoma Raceway, with seats available to develop a driver’s foundation in road racing. The series then heads to the half-mile ovals at Irwindale on June 11-12 and Kern County on June 25-26.



Cole Moore of Granite Bay, Calif., Eric Nascimento, Jr. of Manteca, Calif., and Stratford, Wisc.’s Derek Kraus also participated. They drove in a pair of practice sessions in the 625hp stock cars with ARCA chassis components, using Hoosier Tires, Brembo Brakes, and four-speed G-Force Transmissions. After each session, they debriefed with the driver coaches including viewing video and data footage along with a review of the track map.



The four drivers then used what they learned from the professional instruction and seat time in a pair of five-lap events. Lupton recorded a best lap of 1:18.7 in each of the sessions and never ran higher than 1:20.0 over the course of the ten recorded laps, showing his consistency throughout the day.



“It’s fun being back in these stock cars, especially on these tight road courses like we have here today. They are a straight up handful. It makes it a lot of fun as a driver,” Lupton said. “Very little room for mistakes so one little mistake and you’ll be plowing the field. Kind of getting reacquainted with road racing. Some great guys out here helping us along to help us get prepared for some races in the next few weeks.”



Nascimento made his first laps in a stock car on a road course on Tuesday.



“It’s great. I’m learning a lot from Eric Holmes, Boris Said, and all the drivers here,” Nascimento said. “It’s definitely new for me. Used to turning left at Madera Speedway and Stockton 99 but left and right is definitely a lot of fun.”



BMR Drivers Academy is streamed around the world on SPEED SPORT TV. Multi-event packages and single events are available. Packages are available for both ovals and road courses to gain experience in ARCA chassis components in a training environment.



Drivers interested in participating in future events can call 916-676-0010 X 1109 for details. Program costs and additional information is available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com



Remaining 2021 BMR Drivers Academy Schedule

May 29-30 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



June 11-12 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

June 25-26 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



July 9-10 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

July 23-24 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)



August 13-14 Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, CA)

August 28-29 Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA)



September 17-18 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

September 24-25 Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)



October 1-2 All American Speedway (Roseville, CA)

BMR PR