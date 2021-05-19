Brody Roa Is Ready For the 70th Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday Night

Garden Grove, California racing veteran Brody Roa is set to compete in one of sprint car racing’s longest running events, The Salute To Indy, at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, May 22nd. Saturday will be the 70th running of the prestigious race and the 24th time that it has been contested on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

Brody Roa photo courtesy of Mike Grosswendt.

After what has been a busy early season racing schedule, Roa took last weekend off to spend valuable time with his wife Tailor and baby daughter Addison at the Colorado River. When he puts his race face back on Saturday at The PAS, he will be coming off a third-place finish two weeks ago in USAC/CRA competition at the Bakersfield Speedway. That finish gave Roa five top three starts in his first nine sprint car races in 2021.

In the updated USAC/CRA championship point standings, Roa is currently in fourth place. In addition, the 2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car champion is also ranked fourth on the USAC/West Coast Sprint Car Series points chart.

Roa’s best finish in recent seasons in the Salute to Indy came in 2017 when he placed second. In 2018, he ended up 11th and followed that up with a sixth place finish in 2019. Last year the race fell victim to COVID. It was only the 12th time in its history that the race was not held.

For Brody Roa fans who have been patiently waiting for his 2021 shirts and merchandise, the wait is almost over. Watch his website and Facebook page (addresses listed below) or visit him in the pits at upcoming races starting in June to see and purchase the new designs.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

2021 Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

3-13 Kern County Raceway Park USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

3-26 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

4-10 Keller Auto Speedway King Of The Wing Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

4-16 Kern County Raceway Park Open 360 1st A Main

4-17 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC West Coast Sprint Cars 1st A Main

4-24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

5-8 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

