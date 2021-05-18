Sun RV Resorts Announces Sponsorship of Superstar Racing Experience

Sun RV Resorts , a leading outdoor hospitality company, announced today its sponsorship with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the six-race short-track series that will debut this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+.

With a contribution in support of the series that features some of the most talented drivers in motorsports competing in identically prepared racecars on a variety of tracks, Sun RV Resorts’ branding will be present through multiple facets of the races, including a branded car, as well as secondary branding on all other cars, haulers of the cars, infield signage, logos on uniforms and additional event materials throughout the season.

“We’re proud to partner with SRX during its inaugural season and can’t wait to get started,” said Nick DiBella, SVP of Sun RV Resorts. “Our values are rooted in creating memorable outdoor experiences, which aligns perfectly with our guests nationwide who have a strong interest in racing. Through aligning with SRX, we are able to bring our brand to the tracks and offer exclusive VIP events, such as ticket giveaways and meeting the drivers, taking the racing experience to another level. We look forward to this new adventure with some of the biggest names in motorsports at six historic tracks.”

Sun RV Resorts’ mission is instilled in the idea of living your best life through exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. It has locations across the country providing a variety of elevated RV, cabin and tent camping sites with resort-style amenities at great destinations and allow guests to choose their own adventure with curated outdoor experiences that best suit their interests. Select resorts offer on-site crabbing, while other resorts offer high ropes courses, hiking, zip lines, whitewater rafting and more.

“We welcome Sun RV Resorts to SRX and look forward to introducing its world-class destinations to a passionate audience that loves travel and the outdoors,” said Sandy Montag, SRX Co-Founder and Partner. “The company’s focus on providing its guests with the experience of a lifetime falls in line with our mission to deliver exceptional racing with some of the most talented drivers in motorsports.”

The star-studded SRX driver roster includes Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip.

SRX debuts June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

SRX PR