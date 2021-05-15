DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Dover

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion Start: 2nd Finish: 8th Joey Iest started the General Tire 125 in the second position by virtue of his fastest lap from practice.

Throughout the first stage of the race, Iest found himself as low as fourth and as high as second after two restarts due to cautions bunched the field back up. When the caution flag waved for the first pit break, Iest was in fourth. The team came down pit road for four tires and fuel.

The No. 54 Fusion restarted fourth and was running there when caution flag waved with 50 laps remaining in the race. ARCA officials decided to make this the second pit break and added a third break on lap 100 due to excessive tire wear.

After pitting for tires, fuel and adjustments, Iest restarted fourth, quickly moved to third and was running there when the yellow flag was displayed for the final stop of the race.

With the final set of tires and adjustments, Iest restarted third and was battling for position when he got loose and had to quickly save the car. He dropped to 10th, but was able to advance two more positions over the next 15 laps and finished the General Tire 125 in eighth.