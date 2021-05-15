DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Dover

Racing News
Saturday, May 15 23
DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Dover
 

David Gilliland, No. 17 DGR Ford Fusion

Start: 6th

Finish: 3rd

  • Starting positions were determined by each driver's fastest lap from practice; thus, David Gilliland started from the sixth position.
  • Gilliland was in seventh when caution flag waved on lap 16. He advanced to fourth on the restart, but ultimately settled for sixth at the break for the first pit stop. The team changed four tires, added fuel and made some adjustments to aid the tight handling conditions.
  • After restarting sixth, the Ford driver bided his time and took an opportunity to advance into fifth just before another caution came out with 50 laps remaining. The team would pit again for tires and fuel.
  • Gilliland was still in fifth when the final pit break happened around lap 100 and the team gave him his final set of tires and adjustments. On the final restart, he moved the No. 17 Fusion into third and ultimately finished the race there.
 

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Start: 2nd

Finish: 8th

  • Joey Iest started the General Tire 125 in the second position by virtue of his fastest lap from practice.
  • Throughout the first stage of the race, Iest found himself as low as fourth and as high as second after two restarts due to cautions bunched the field back up. When the caution flag waved for the first pit break, Iest was in fourth. The team came down pit road for four tires and fuel.
  • The No. 54 Fusion restarted fourth and was running there when caution flag waved with 50 laps remaining in the race. ARCA officials decided to make this the second pit break and added a third break on lap 100 due to excessive tire wear.
  • After pitting for tires, fuel and adjustments, Iest restarted fourth, quickly moved to third and was running there when the yellow flag was displayed for the final stop of the race.
  • With the final set of tires and adjustments, Iest restarted third and was battling for position when he got loose and had to quickly save the car. He dropped to 10th, but was able to advance two more positions over the next 15 laps and finished the General Tire 125 in eighth.
 

Next event: North Carolina 200 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Grosjean Stuns Field with NTT P1 Award at GMR Grand Prix Prickett Tops Growing Field for Latest Western Midget Racing Win »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top