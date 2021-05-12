DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Advance: Dover

David Gilliland, No. 17 DGR Ford Fusion David Gilliland will compete in his first ARCA race of the 2021 season on Friday evening in the General Tire 125 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

In his most recent ARCA start with the West Series at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November, Gilliland led 23 laps en route to victory driving the No. 4 Fusion with Derek Smith atop the pit box.

The Riverside, California native started third and finished second in the 2020 edition of the General Tire 125 at Dover. In addition to his lone ARCA start, he has 19 career Cup Series starts, three career Xfinity Series starts and one Truck Series start at the one-mile oval.

Chad Johnston, who has worked with Gilliland in two Truck Series races this season, will serve as crew chief on Friday evening. The veteran engineer has had prior success at Dover in the Cup Series with five top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 17 starts, including a win with Kyle Larson on October 6, 2019.

