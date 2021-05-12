Indianapolis the next step for Devlin DeFrancesco's Indy Lights challenge

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO Q&A



Q: How big a thrill is it to get to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

A: "This is the place where legends are born. I loved racing here last year in Indy Pro 2000, and I can't wait to climb aboard the Indy Lights here.

"Everybody in Indy Lights has their sights set on making the transition to INDYCAR and getting a shot at the Indy 500.

"Everyone wants their face on that trophy – that's why we are all here this week taking a very important step towards chasing that dream."



Q: You have had the chance to race all around the world. How does Indianapolis compare?

A: "There is an incredible sense of history to this place. The yard of bricks, the Pagoda, Gasoline Alley, the museum – everything about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is incredible.

"My dream is certainly to race here for many years to come and get the opportunity to 'kiss the bricks.'

"But once you drive out the pit lane, that all disappears from your head, and you are 100 percent focused on getting the maximum you can out of the car.

"The points are the same for every round, but success here will certainly put a smile on faces."



Q: Andretti and Andretti Steinbrenner have been very successful here in the past – does this fill you with confidence going into this weekend?

A: "Absolutely. I know every time I climb aboard the No.17 car, I have brilliant equipment to do the job, but I'm also aware that the level of competition in Indy Lights is very intense.

"There is huge competition just amongst the four Andretti cars before we even think about taking on the rest of the field.

"The team has had some great success here in the past, but that doesn't guarantee anything for this weekend. We still have to work incredibly hard to get the most out of the car and really put down a strong lap in qualifying.

"Our goal is to get through both rounds this weekend with no mistakes and come away with a big bag of points. We managed to do that at Barber, but didn't pull it off in St. Pete – now it is time to bounce back."