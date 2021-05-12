Miles, Donohue and Holbert, Oh My! Mid-Ohio Boasts Great Heritage

“My father was at Mid-Ohio for the first-ever race in 1962, and I came as a little kid,” Rahal recalled. “I don’t know if I’ve been there every year since then, but it has to be close. My experiences at Mid-Ohio, for sure, are part of what inspired me to be a professional race car driver. I would come to the track to watch Can-Am races while in college because Denison University is only about 30 miles south. I saw a lot of great racing at Mid-Ohio — Can-Am, USRRC, Formula 5000 — you name it. It’s certainly one of the better circuits in North America.”

Rahal’s victory in the 1979 Lumbermen’s race was one of the most memorable of his long and successful career. He and Redman drove a modified Ralt Can-Am car that was developed and engineered by renowned designer Tony Cicale.

“That was a ‘you bring it, you run it’ sort of race that was open to all kinds of cars,” Rahal said. “I think I won more prize money in that than I did in most IndyCar races until I won the Indy 500 in 1986.”

Rahal particularly enjoyed IMSA’s GTP era in the 1980s and ‘90s as prototypes got faster and more technically sophisticated.

“The GTP days had a great mix of drivers and manufacturers,” he said. “In those days, you didn’t have Balance of Performance, and if you weren’t fast enough, you had to figure out how to get fast enough. Speeds were going up every year, and by the late ‘80s they were very fast, purpose-built racing cars. The Porsche 962 was a car you could drive very hard, but it was a forgiving car. It was a car that could do almost anything.”

Rahal cited the 962 as perhaps his favorite all-time racing car. “From an endurance standpoint, there’s really no question that the 962 was the ultimate,” he said. “It was a comfortable car, and it was fast. It may not have been the ultimate single-lap car, but over a 24-hour race or a 12-hour race, it took all the abuse that a car takes, and it was the ultimate car from my generation that I drove.”

It’s clear that sports car racing holds a special place in Rahal’s heart, even though he is most famous for his three IndyCar championships and victory in the 1986 Indianapolis 500.

“Sports car racing was something I always wanted to do, and I was fortunate to be able to drive in the era of the Porsche 935, 956 and 962,” he said. “I won some races in those cars and got to run at some great places. Winning at Mid-Ohio was a career highlight, in IndyCars and sports cars.”