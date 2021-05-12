Formula E Launches Search for Budding Filmmakers

Wednesday, May 12 20
Formula E Launches Search for Budding Filmmakers
Today the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announced the second instalment of its Talent Call series: Talent Call for Filmmakers. The competition will be open to 18-24-year-old residents of the US and UK. One finalist from each market will attend a Formula E race for the final challenge before the winner is selected by independent celebrity judges.

 

Talent Call for Filmmakers is Formula E’s second open talent search designed to improve access for everyone to the all-electric racing series set on accelerating positive change around the world.

 

Open to residents between the ages of 18 and 24 in the US and UK, Talent Call for Filmmakers invites budding young preditors to enter solo or in pairs, no matter their previous experience. Entries must take the form of a 1-minute video on the theme of “How electric vehicles can accelerate positive change in the world.” Submissions are open from May 11, 2021 to June 11, 2021. They must be submitted in English through an online portal: www.FIAFormulaE.com/talentcall.

 

Two finalists - one filmmaker or filmmaking partnership from each eligible entry market - will be invited to take part in a live final at a Formula E race later this season. The winner(s) will then be selected by high profile independent industry experts for the chance to join Formula E’s in-house production team at the opening race of Season 8.

 

With equal opportunities a priority, Formula E will once more work closely with diverse communities to ensure the competition is as accessible as possible to entrants across the US and UK. No formal training is required, although entrants are encouraged to show original, creative thinking and a personal style to entries. 

 

Winner of last year’s Talent Call for Presenters Derin Adetosoye whose prize was a presenting opportunity at the first race of this season has gone on to co-host esports show Formula E: Accelerate and secure a contract for the full Season 7 race calendar.

 

Katie Traxton, Chief Communications Officer at Formula E, said: “When we launched Talent Call in Season 6, it was always our intention for it to be a long-term initiative offering opportunities across the paddock to young talent. Derin’s fresh perspective makes Formula E more accessible to next generation sports fans. We want to encourage more young people to get involved, because Formula E is designed for them, blending the real and virtual worlds, with exciting on-track action and a purpose to accelerate positive change in the world. For us, it isn’t just about Gen Z content creators being welcome, it’s about recognizing that we need their input to shape both our sport and the future.”
 
Derin Adetosoye, Presenter at Formula E, said: “As the winner of the Open Talent Call for Presenters, I cannot express enough how incredible this opportunity is! It’s amazing how committed Formula E are to broaden access to the sport for the next generation. If you think this could be for you, my advice is back yourself and go for it!”

 

Talent call is an initiative in Formula E’s Electric Futures program announced last summer in Formula E’s #PositivelyCharged open letter as part of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement.  Hopeful applicants are encouraged to visit www.FIAFormulaE.com/talentcall from today to enter the competition.

 

*Please see Terms and Conditions here. Terms and Conditions apply to all entrants. 
 
Audiences can plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. @FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE 

 

