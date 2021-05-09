DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Recap: Nashville

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 5th Iest started the Crosley Record Pressing 200 from the fifth position and battled around fifth and sixth for the opening 70 circuits before moving into fourth on lap 71.

Caution waved on lap 75 for the first pit break and Iest brought the No. 54 down pit road for right side tires and fuel and would restart in the fourth position.

On the restart, the California native rolled the outside up to second. With the next pit break coming on lap 150, he kept the car clean and settled for third when caution flag waved for the break.

The team pitted for four fresh tires and fuel during the second break and would restart from third. When caution flag waved on lap 179 for a spin, Iest was still in third. Green flag came back out with 16 laps remaining and he ultimately finished the race in the fifth position.

The fifth-place result marks Iest's third consecutive top-five of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season.