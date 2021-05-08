Layne Riggs Dominates a Rough Race at Ace

Bahama, North Carolina CARS Tour regular Layne Riggs dominated Friday night’s running of The Race at Ace 125 at Ace Speedway. Riggs bested Bobby McCarty who started the race from the pole position, followed by Justin Johnson in the third position.

Riggs won by .907 seconds and led the entire 125 lap event with the exception of a lap 89 restart that allowed McCarty to pick up an additional championship bonus point for leading a lap.

Riggs’ car may have been the only machine that didn’t have damage after a caution filled event collected a majority of the field at one point or another.

While the top three finishers may have left the speedway happy, multiple drivers left feeling disappointed and frustrated with their follow competitors.

One of those was Deac McCaskill who entered Friday night’s race one point behind championship leader Bobby McCarty. McCaskill was caught up in a lap 88 incident between rookies Kaden Honeycutt and Joe Valento that ended the veteran’s night early and will drop him down in the standings.

Rounding out the top five was Jared Fryar, who came from deep in the field to score the fourth place result, and Jonathan Shafer, with his best showing of the 2021 campaign.

