Rain Takes Night One Of Sprint Wars. Racing Set For Saturday At I-96 Speedway

Rain Thursday and unexpected passing afternoon showers on Friday have proven too much as track crews are unable to get on the I-96 Speedway surface, forcing the cancelation of Friday's night's Sprint Wars program with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Great Lakes Super Sprints, BOSS, and GLSS.

Saturday's program is a go with gates opening at 5:00 P.M. and racing at 8:00 P.M. (EDT).

Tickets are $25 for the grandstands with kids 10 and under free. Pits are $35. I-96 Speedway is located between Lansing and Grand Rapids at 3823 W. Portland Rd. in Lake Odessa, Mich. Details on the facility can be found online at http://www.i96speedway.com or by phone at (616) 642-0555.

Teams will draw for their Heat Race lineups between 5:00 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. (EDT). Driver’s Meeting will take place five minutes after the draw is closed. Mufflers are not required at I-96 Speedway. Event rules and format are ASCS. Those rules can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/ series-info/rules.aspx .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

