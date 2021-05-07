Gus Dean all about winning in Florence Speedway return

It seems like an eternity since Gus Dean (@gusdean) has visited Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway.



That long-distance relationship though will come to an end this weekend when Dean returns to DLP Motorsports set for another appearance in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.



The Bluffton, S.C.-native had high hopes to make a charging return to the series last month at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, but Mother Nature had other plans ruining Dean’s and the other CPLMS drivers' hopes and dreams for a battle under the Hickory lights.



Feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, Dean is eager to climb behind the wheel of his No. 21D Chevrolet SS and not only get acquainted with the four-tenths of a mile legendary short track but continue to adapt to Carolina Pro Late Model Series.



“Anytime you climb behind the wheel of a race car, it’s a good day or good weekend,” said Dean.



“It was a bummer last month at Hickory because as a team we had high hopes knowing the speed we had in this DLP Motorsports Chevrolet – but we’re going to Florence with the same upbeat mentality thinking we have a realistic shot of winning on Saturday night.”



The 26-year-old Dean hasn’t competed at Florence since his Allison Legacy days and although the cars and the track have significantly changed within the last decade, the likable driver believes he will be reacquainted quickly with the track and find his groove in time for the race.



“Florence is small, one of the smallest track I’ve competed on with a big car like a Late Model, but that should put on a good show for the fans and drivers alike,” added Dean. “Track position like most short tracks will be key – but staying out of trouble and putting yourself in the right place at the right time could mean all the difference between winning and finishing last.



“The guys at DLP are excited about our chances and so am I. I’m just ready to bring home a checkered flag.”



While Dean still plans to have a presence in NASCAR this season, his Dean Racing team is also working hard to keep him behind the seat of a Super Late Model too.



“We have a lot going on right now behind the scenes and I look forward to making some announcements soon,” Dean continued. “Racing is everything to me and we are working hard to make sure that when I get on the track this summer, fall and in 2022 – anything I climb into will give me the opportunity to showcase my ability and challenge for the win.”



David “Buggy” Pletcher, owner of DLP Motorsports is thrilled to have the South Carolinian onboard for this weekend.



“There isn’t another driver I would want behind the wheel of our race car than Gus Dean,” Pletcher said. “Gus is a wheelman and isn’t afraid to make moves to get to the front and stay there.



“He hasn’t had a fair shot in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series this season, but I’m excited about the car we are bringing him and feel like we have a shot as anyone for the win on Saturday night.”



Dean is a two-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series with victories at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Elko (Minn.) Speedway respectively.



Practice begins for the Carolina Pro Late Model Series on Sat., May 8, 2021, with qualifying set for 5:45 p.m. and racing beginning at 7:00 p.m. The 100-lap event is the fourth featured event of the night.



