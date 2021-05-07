42 Racing confirms Luigi Ferrara and Bernardo Manfre for the 2021 EuroNASCAR season

One week ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, 42 Racing has announced two more drivers for its line-up in the upcoming championship. Luigi Ferrara will compete in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship and share the car with youngster Francesco Garisto, who was already confirmed earlier this year. The #17 Ford Mustang will be driven by Shadow Racing Cars owner Bernardo Manfre.



Ferrara, who has six EuroNASCAR PRO races for 42 Racing under his belt, proved to be one of the contenders for a podium finish in the top championship of the official European NASCAR series. His best finish to date is a fifth place in Italy in 2019. With one top-5 and three top-10 finishes, Ferrara will surely play a role in the 2021 NWES title battle.



“I’m really happy to be part of 42 Racing’s 2021 NWES program again”, said the Italian, who will turn 39 years old on May 12. “The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is a high-level competition with a lot of established champions and drivers from around the world. It’s characterized by fairness on and off track. I hope we will have fans back on the track in 2021 as they are an essential part of EuroNASCAR’s success. The first tests went good and I aim to finish inside the top-5 on a regular basis. I’m looking forward to racing again in Valencia next week!”



Bernardo Manfre is the mastermind behind the rebirth of the famous Shadow Racing Cars brand and again will represent the brand’s colors in the 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 Championship. The Italian will take the wheel of the #17 Ford Mustang. In 2020, the 56-year-old competed in three races for 42 Racing to gain important experience at the wheel of the 400-hp EuroNASCAR car.



“For Shadow Racing Cars, the race in Valencia marks a fundamental step”, said Manfre. “The tests went good and I’m looking forward to going back into the competition at the famous Circuit Ricardo Tormo. I’m comfortable with the car and 2021 is a learning year for me. I really expect a steep learning curve.”



Team principal Marco Raggi expects a solid 2021 NWES campaign: “After an intense winter we have two completely rebuilt cars ready to go racing. With Francesco Garisto, we have a young talent ready to fight for wins in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship. Bernardo Manfre will again pull double duties as a driver and owner of Shadow Racing Cars. Last but not least, we are happy to announce Luigi Ferrara for the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. His skills are a fundamental part of the team’s growth and development. We are looking forward to Valencia and are ready to start the season!”



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series kicks off on May 15-16 at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR