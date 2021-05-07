Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is Ready For Bakersfield Speedway Usac/Cra Sprint Car Race This Saturday

After a week away from the sprint car wars, Eddie Tafoya Jr. returns to action this Saturday night, May 8th, in the USAC/CRA race on “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Bank Clay Oval”, the Bakersfield Speedway. It will be the 23-year-old drivers first appearance on the Kern County track since his rookie season in 2019.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. at Perris Auto Speedway on April 24. Photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

Saturday’s race will be round #5 for the USAC/CRA Series in 2021. However, it will really only be round two for Tafoya. The 2019 series Rookie of the Year had to miss the season opening doubleheader at Kern County Raceway Park when his engine was not ready. He was then forced out early of round #3 at Tulare after a tangle with the turn two billboards. Despite the lack of starts, he comes into Saturday’s race ranked 24th out of 41 cars in the standings. That placing comes after an impressive performance when the team brought its new car to Perris Auto Speedway for the first time two weeks ago and finished eighth in the main event.

When the Chino Hills, California resident last visited the Bakersfield Speedway on May 11th, 2019, he qualified ninth fastest, and finished eighth in his heat race. He ended the night with an impressive run in the 30-lap main event finishing sixth after starting 10th.

After Bakersfield, The Specialty Fasteners team will get ready for one of the longest running annual sprint car races in the nation. The annual Salute To Indy at Perris Auto Speedway on May 22nd.

