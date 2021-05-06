Igloo Releases New Nascar-Licensed Playmate Coolers for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway

Today, Igloo released three new NASCAR-licensed Playmate coolers that expand upon their previously released special-edition Playmate series. Featuring custom artwork inspired by driver Martin Truex Jr., a limited-edition Chase Elliott Hooters design honoring Alan Kulwicki and a retro NASCAR design, these new Playmate Pal coolers — launching ahead of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway May 7–9, 2021 — are available now at igloocoolers.com/NASCAR.

“Continuing our partnership with NASCAR has been increasingly fun as we dream up new ways to capture the best parts of America’s favorite motorsport onto our coolers,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Throwback Weekend and our iconic Playmate are a perfect combination. We know NASCAR fans are going to love these designs!”

Perfect to commemorate the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, Igloo’s new NASCAR Lightning Retro Playmate Pal design is a vintage take on the classic race car, while the limited-edition Chase Elliott Hooters Playmate Pal is a tribute to 1992 NASCAR Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki (and Hooters’ first full-time sponsorship with NASCAR) featuring the memorable paint scheme of his car from the early ‘90s. Also new to the Igloo Driver Series of Playmate coolers is the Martin Truex Jr. Playmate Pal with a design inspired by the champion driver’s fire suit (complete with sponsor logo, car number and signature); this design joins the previously released Igloo Driver Series lineup, including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick Playmate coolers. Igloo crafted each new Playmate Pal cooler — with capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans — specifically for the NASCAR fan with custom graphics on the Playmate’s classic tent-top lid.

All the Playmate Pal coolers within this special-edition collection licensed by NASCAR are available now for $39.99 each, while supplies last.

Igloo Coolers PR