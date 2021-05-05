DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Advance: Nashville

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

For the first time in eight weeks, Joey Iest will be back in ARCA action on Saturday evening at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway. He last raced at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 12 for Naake-Klauer Motorsports, who he competes for full-time in the ARCA Menards Series West.

In two ARCA East races for David Gilliland Racing this season, Iest has earned two top-five finishes and currently sits fifth in the series standings, fifteen points out of first place.

During the long break in between his scheduled ARCA races, Iest participated in a late model race at Madera (Calif.) Speedway on April 17 and finished second. He also recently tested a Trans Am at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway to prepare for his first career start at the northern California road course with the ARCA West series on June 5.

Since Iest's last race, crew chief Derek Smith has stayed busy guiding Thad Moffitt and the No. 46 Fusion to a pair of sixth-place finishes in the ARCA Menards Series.

Iest on the long break and Nashville:

"It's been a long break between ARCA races, so I can't wait to get back in the car this weekend. I was able to use the break to do a little bit of racing back home in California at my home track (Madera) and I also tested at Sonoma for the first time which was really fun. I've turned some laps at Nashville on iRacing and my guess is that it will be a tough track where you have to save your stuff for the end of a run. We have managed to finish top-five in both races this year where taking care of your tires mattered a lot, so I'm looking forward to seeing where we stack up on Saturday."

DGR PR