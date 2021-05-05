Solaris Motorsport doubles up in 2021

Solaris Motorsport will double up in the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. From next week’s opening round in Valencia, Spain, alongside the #12 Solaris Motorsport Camaro the Italian team will also provide technical support to the debuting #27 Double V Racing Mustang.



On the #12 Camaro, Francesco Sini will look to insert himself in the battle for the EuroNASCAR PRO title and will also coach young Alina Loibnegger, who will make her debut in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. NWES veteran Pierluigi Veronesi will take the wheel of the Double V Racing Mustang in EuroNASCAR 2.



Once again driving and sharing management duties with his sister Laura, Francesco Sini wants to build on a solid 2020 season in which the team was in contention for the EuroNASCAR 2 title until the very last race.



“I can’t wait to get started! It was a long winter, we worked hard to put this program together when everything seemed lost. There have been some tough moments but we’re past those and we are looking forward to Valencia. It will be hard as usual, but even more challenging because we’ll handle a second car. I want to thank Pierluigi Veronesi and Francesco Vignali for their confidence”, commented Sini. “I also want to welcome Alina and Pierluigi in the Solaris family. This is just the beginning of a long and exciting experience. See you next week in Valencia”.



“I can’t wait for the season to begin and to work with the team. My goal for 2021 is to continue to grow and improve in racing and in NASCAR in particular. I want to keep learning and getting better and better. A special thank you goes to my sponsors, without them all of this wouldn’t be possible,” said Alina Loibnegger, who gained some precious experience in the Club Challenge, where she finished second in Hockenheim in 2019.



For the first time, Solaris Motorsport will field a second car in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, confirming the quality of the team’s work in the past three seasons. The deal with Double V Racing includes support for the #27 Mustang of Pierluigi Veronesi in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. The partnership will also promote all over Europe Veronesi’s Sbomber project, a campaign aimed at supporting the Bimbo Tu charity. Since 2007, Bimbo tu has helped the families of children hospitalized in the Neurosurgery department of the Bellaria Hospital.



“Double V Racing originates from a convergence of ideas between me and Francesco Vignali, a union finding the perfect output in the Sbomber character. Facing adversities with a smile and support each other, this is how Double V Racing was born. We face the challenges of these hard times with a smile and we want to help others with a project that mixes racing and social support with the Sbomber initiative. I can progress as a driver and help people through my passion,” said Veronesi.



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off in Valencia, Spain on May 15-16.

Solaris Motorsport PR