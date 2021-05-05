Brody Roa Heads Back to Bakersfield May 8th

Three weeks after he posted a win in “California’s Country Music Capital,” the city of Bakersfield, Brody Roa is headed back to town this Saturday night, May 8th, as he seeks his first win of 2021 in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

Roa’s recent victory in the Kern County city came at an open comp 360 show on the dirt track at Kern County Raceway Park. This Saturday he will be on the other side of town at the track that bills itself as “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway. It will be the only appearance of the year at the track for the 17-year-old USAC/CRA Series and it will be Roa’s first race since April 24th at the much larger Perris Auto Speedway.

Brody Roa at the race at Perris Auto Speedway two weeks ago. Photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

Even though he broke and left the main event at Perris on the fifth lap two weeks ago, Roa comes into Saturday’s race fourth in the USAC/CRA championship standings. He is only 19-points out of third and 69-points behind the leader with more than three-quarters of the season remaining.

The best finish in the USAC/CRA Series for the Garden Grove, California driver at the Bakersfield Speedway in recent seasons came in 2017 when he finished second in the main event. Two years ago at his last appearance on the track locals affectionately refer to as the “Okie Bowl,” he was in second place when he got hit from behind and knocked out of the 30-lap finale.

Fans who would like to attend the race can find the track at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373. Spectator gates will open at 4:00 and the first race will hit the track at 6:00.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

