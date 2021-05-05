Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Event Preview: The Race at Ace 125 - May 7, 2021Ace Speedway – Elon, NC

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour returns to Ace Speedway for its annual visit to the 4/10th mile paperclip shaped track. The speedway has hosted the series the past three seasons and has produced some tight racing and close finishes. Two-time winner at the track and current championship points leader, Bobby McCarty and his Nelson Motorsports team will be the heavy favorite Friday night. McCarty has led 328 out of the 370 laps of racing he has competed in CARS events at Ace Speedway. The fellow veteran Deac McCaskill will be right on McCarty’s heel as he sits just one point out of first place position. McCaskill has found a spark this year that has him consistently in position for wins each and every week. One surprise going into this weekend is the uncertainty of Ryan Millington returning to defend his win a season ago. Millington, who has been just as solid as McCarty at Ace, will test a new car Wednesday afternoon and then make the decision to compete as a late entry.

EVENT NOTES

Track: Ace Speedway

Location: Elon, NC

Track Size: .410 mile

Event Name: The Race at Ace 125

Laps: 125L (LMSC)

Distance: 50 miles (LMSC)

Event Schedule: Practice: 1:45PM-3:15PM / Qualifying: 7:10PM / Green Flag: 8:00PM

Ticket Prices: ADULT $20 Advance (acespeedway.net) / $20 Day of Event

YOUTH $5 Advance (acespeedway.net) / $5 Day of Event

PRE ENTRY LIST

LMSC Entry List (20 total)

#08 Deac McCaskill, #2 Brandon Pierce, #2N TBA, #4 Johnathan Findley, #4H Kaden Honeycutt, #14 Jared Fryar, #14J Connor Jones, #17 Joe Valento, #19 Jessica Cann, #22 Bobby McCarty, #24 Mason Diaz, #44 Justin Johnson, #77 Trevor Ward, #81 Mini Tyrrell, #81B Sam Butler, #88 William Cox III, #91 Johnathan Shafer, #95 Sam Yarbrough, #97 Daniel Silvestri, #99 Layne Riggs

QUICK HITS

Ace Speedway, the Inside Track

If you as a fan has watched a race at the Elon, North Carolina race track, you know that track position is crucial to success. The paperclip shaped track features long straights and tight sharp turns on both ends of the facility. This leads to competitors fighting for real estate on the inside groove each and every lap. A driver who has the inside line, especially on restarts, can turn to the inside and see the outside driver fall back losing grip in the outer groove. This is if your car is handling the way you want it to. Patience, position, and a car that turns well through the center of the corners is the key to success this weekend.

Cann’s Consistency Coming Together Early in 2021

Female competitor Jessica Cann has been a staple on the tour the past two seasons. During that time, she has earned respect from her fellow competitors on the track and fans off the track. Consistently finishing events and logging laps over the years has led to a solid start to the 2021 season. Cann currently sits 17th in the championship standings after the first three events, which is just one position shy from her 16th place standing in 2021. A solid finish at Ace, a track which she already has a pair of series starts at, could easily push her to the top 15 in the points standings (just six points back) early on in the 2021 campaign.

Trevor Ward Ready to Return at Ace

Winston-Salem, North Carolina driver Trevor Ward will make his first CARS Tour start of the young 2021 season this weekend. Ward, who calls Ace his home track, has multiple wins at the facility, including one this year. Ace Speedway is the site of his second best career CARS Tour finish (5th). After competing full-time on the tour during the 2018 and 2019 season, Ward scaled back to a partial schedule a season ago. Now ready to return to action at his home track, fans should keep an eye on Ward and his chances to score his first career podium finish in CARS Tour action.

