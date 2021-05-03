Toledo Speedway Opens 2021 Season with a Pair of Marquee Events

Toledo Speedway’s 2021 season will start featuring two marquee events, with the Central Avenue Truck Parts School Bus Figure 8 race kicking the season off on Sunday, May 16 and the ARCA Menards Series Herr’s Potato Chips 200 the following Saturday, May 22. The track’s Late Model Sportsman, Factory Stocks, and a Boat Figure 8 race will join the card on May 16 with Ken Schrader, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and a five-time ARCA winner at Toledo, driving one of the buses in the evening’s finale.

“Schrader was going to come to Toledo and run this race last year on his 65th birthday,” Toledo Speedway owner Ron Drager said. “He’s been a big supporter of local racing across the country and Toledo Speedway throughout his career and he’s always looking to race something he’s never raced before so we suggested a school bus. We’ll see how he stacks up against our bus racers. They’re pretty intense and they love to put on a show for the fans.”

The following weekend, the ARCA Menards Series will make its 81st appearance at the series’ hometown track. As always, fans will get a glimpse of “tomorrow’s stars today” when the national tour comes town for its only visit of 2021.

Ty Gibbs, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs and last year’s ARCA Menards Series East winner at Toledo, is expected to lead the entry list for the Herr’s Potato Chips 200. Entries are also expected from Daytona winner Corey Heim, NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s grandson Thad Moffitt, the first female to win a race on the ARCA Menards Series platform Gracie Trotter, Jack Wood, and nearly two dozen others. Trotter made history with her win in the ARCA Menards Series West race last September at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while Wood will be driving for GMS Racing, the team that swept the ARCA Menards Series races at Toledo Speedway in 2020 with Sam Mayer driving.

“We have seen some of the best up-and-coming drivers in the sport race with us at Toledo Speedway in recent years,” Drager said. “Drivers like Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Chandler Smith, Christian Eckes, Sheldon Creed, and Zane Smith, all of whom have moved up to race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Fans who plan on attending these events are urged to stay current with local COVID-19 regulations and to visit ToledoSpeedway.com for updated track information.

Advance discount tickets for the Herr’s Potato Chips 200 are available at Toledo-area Menards locations through May 21. Fans can stop by the Toledo Speedway track office or call (419) 727-1100 for tickets to purchase tickets to all events at the track.

ARCA PR