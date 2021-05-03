Trans Am Stays Stateside in 2021, Cancels Trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Racing News
Monday, May 03 21
Trans Am Stays Stateside in 2021, Cancels Trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

As a result of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on international travel, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will stay stateside for 2021, canceling its visit to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park scheduled for September 3-5.

The two 100-mile Trans Am races slated for CTMP will now be rescheduled for the following weekend (September 10-12) at Watkins Glen International. The timetables will be adjusted to feature two combined-class rounds, making it a doubleheader and double-points scoring weekend for Trans Am drivers.

“We will miss the Tran Am series at our Chevrolet Silverado 250 weekend September 3-5,” said Myles Brandt President & General Manager, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. “We totally understand this decision as the ongoing pandemic and quickly changing guidelines at our borders make planning very difficult. We look forward to seeing Trans Am in 2022 at CTMP.”

Trans Am has competed at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 30 times from 1976 through 2014. Ron Fellows won the most recent race in 2014, 25 years after winning in a Jack Roush Ford Mustang in 1989. Scott Sharp won three consecutive races 1991-94, while Scott Pruett had the most victories at the circuit with four.

“We were looking forward to returning to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this season, but we are excited to confirm the doubleheader at Watkins Glen since we missed that track on our 2020 schedule due to the pandemic,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “Watkins Glen is a great track with a lot of history for Trans Am. With the huge fields we’ve seen this season, changing the weekend to a combined class race will deliver great battles on the track.”

The first part of the Watkins Glen weekend schedule will stay as planned, Saturday, September 11 will feature the first of two combined class rounds. SVRA will make adjustments to Saturday’s schedule to maximize turnaround time for Sunday’s race day.

On Sunday, September 12, an All-Class 100-mile feature will culminate the extended weekend. Drivers will be gridded for Sunday’s race based on their fastest lap time from Saturday.

The full race weekend will be live streamed exclusively on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App. Subscribe and Download here: https://nagrasports.app.link/lIQjdAuxq7

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Matos Magic in Monterey, Takes Trans Am TA2® Win Toledo Speedway Opens 2021 Season with a Pair of Marquee Events »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top